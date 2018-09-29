A Ville Platte woman was booked on vehicular homicide and other counts after crashing into two pedestrians early Saturday morning in Evangeline Parish, State Police said.
Marla Rushing, 28, was traveling north on La. 3149 near Parrot Lane when her 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck struck Bo Darbonne of Mamou, who was standing near yhe roadway, State Police said in a news release.
Rushing continued a short distance and then struck Michael Fontenot, 20, of St. Landry, who was standing in the northbound lane, the release states. Both men were taken to a local hospital, State Police said, where Fontenot was pronounced dead and Darbonne was treated for moderate injuries.
Rushing was booked into Evangeline Parish jail on vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, expired motor vehicle inspection and an outstanding warrant out of Lafayette Parish.
The crash remains under investigation.