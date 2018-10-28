EGAN — A 52-year-old Oklahoma man was killed shortly before noon Sunday in a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 10 east near Highway 91, according to Louisiana State Police.
The preliminary investigation revealed Larry Walters, of Lawton, Oklahoma, was traveling east on Interstate 10 on a 2011 Harley Davidson. For unknown reasons, the rear tire deflated and Walters lost control. Walters, who was thrown off the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene by Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office, State Police said.
Walters was wearing a Department of Transportation-approved helmet at the time of the crash, State Police said. Impairment is not suspected but standard toxicology reports are pending.