A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested on 200 counts of child pornography possession Wednesday.
Arthur Deville, who served with the agency for about 17 years, was arrested by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office on the numerous child pornography charges; U.S. Homeland Security assisted in the investigation, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said Deville was fired from the agency in conjunction with his arrest. Deville also worked in airport security.
“I am very disturbed by this incident,” Mancuso said in a statement. “I am also angry and embarrassed for our profession, and very sorry for the victims.”
“When I was made aware of the allegations, we learned Deville was willing to participate in questioning with investigators and we assisted in making arrangements for him to speak with detectives. Criminal activity will never be tolerated in our department and I will continue to hold deputies accountable for their actions,” he said.