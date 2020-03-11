A Morrow man accused in a January homicide turned himself over to authorities Tuesday.
Derrick Tanner, 41, was booked on a count of second-degree murder in the death of Ray Rideau Jr., 27, who was found dead near a wooded area off Carmons Road Jan. 20 around 1 a.m. Rideau was reported missing Jan. 19 after he went hunting and never returned home, a St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office statement said.
Tanner was accompanied by an attorney Tuesday. He refused to provide statements to deputies and was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. He has an initial court appearance scheduled Thursday to determine bond, the statement said.