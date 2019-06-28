A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in a reported accidental shooting that injured a 14-year-old girl Friday.
The teenage suspect was arrested on aggravated battery by shooting and illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile. He was booked into the Lafayette juvenile detention center, Lafayette Police spokeswoman Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
The suspect told police the shooting was accidental, she said.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of Hammond Road around 11 a.m. Lafayette police arrived on scene after a 911 call was made and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the wrist.
She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Dugas said.
The suspect was originally identified by police as an adult male.