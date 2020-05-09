A Lafayette woman was arrested Friday after being accused of shooting another woman during an argument on Verdun Street last month.
Kanaisha Prejean, 22, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on a count each of attempted second-degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm while committing a violent offense Friday morning.
Prejean is scheduled for an initial court appearance Tuesday and bond in the case is currently $80,000, according to online booking records.
Prejean is accused of shooting another woman in the 300 block of Verdun Street following an argument April 11. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her left side, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in a statement.
Officers apprehended Prejean at an area home she frequents, the statement said.
Prejean was also booked on two counts of aggravated assault and a count of aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon in a separate case, Griffin said. Bond for those charges is currently $12,500, booking records show.