A suspect in a Port Arthur, Texas, homicide was apprehended while hiding out at a home in Opelousas Saturday.
Jovan Neveaux, 20, of Port Arthur, was arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish jail following a joint operation between the Opelousas Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Neveaux was arrested at a home in the 1100 block of West Grolee Street about 12:15 p.m., Opelousas police spokesman Maj. Mark Guidry said in a statement.
Neveaux is accused in the death of Jaylon Howard, a 26-year-old Port Arthur man who was fatally shot during a home invasion at the Valley View Estates apartment complex in the 5800 block of Twin City Highway in Port Arthur, Port Arthur Police Chief Timothy Duriso said.
Witnesses said three armed men forced their way into an apartment about 10:20 p.m. April 15, and during the incident Howard was shot. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. No one else in the residence was injured during the robbery, the chief said.
The two other homicide suspects remain at large, he said.
Chante Grogan, 18, of Port Arthur, was also arrested during Saturday’s sweep and booked on a count of accessory after the fact to a homicide for aiding Neveaux as he avoided arrest. Officers also seized 2,031 ecstasy pills from Neveaux, Guidry said.
Detectives got a tip that Neveaux was living in the Opelousas area, Duriso said.