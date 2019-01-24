A 28-year-old Lafayette man was booked this week on one count of possessing child pornography.
Seth Burch was arrested Monday after Lafayette Police received a tip involving a man in possession of child porn at a home in the 100 block of Avalon Road. Police are also investigating images on Burch’s phone, spokeswoman Bridgette Dugas said.
Police waited until Thursday to announce the arrest because they wanted to determine if the telephone images would immediately result in additional counts, Dugas said. That determination has not yet been made.
“The individuals appear to be juveniles, but we can’t confirm their identities,” Dugas said, referring to the telephone images. “We don’t know where they are from.”