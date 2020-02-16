The St. Martin Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find the driver who struck a pedestrian Saturday night in Cecilia.
A male victim was struck by a silver vehicle in the 1000 block of George Dupuis Road about 9 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Deputies learned the man was walking on the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital; no additional information was available about his condition Sunday afternoon.
Upon further investigation, deputies learned the suspect's vehicle was silver, but no make or model could be determined. Authorities are looking for a vehicle with damage to the headlight and passenger side.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-394-3071 or send a message to the office's Facebook page.