A Broussard man has been arrested in connection with a report of gunshots being fired Sunday in a Broussard neighnorhood.
Officers were dispatched to a report of shots being fired on Gustave Street i Broussard abount 10:15 p.m. Sunday, acording to a statement from the Broussard Police Department.
Once on scene, officers located a man identified as 24-year-old Tristan Greene walking with an assault-style rifle slung across his back, the statement said.
Greene was detained by officers, and a search of the area revealed a spent .308 cartridge in the roadway, matching the live rounds located in the magazine of the gun that Greene was carrying.
Greene has prior felony arrests for aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon in 2017 and attempted second-degree murder in 2018, according to police.
