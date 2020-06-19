A 32-year-old Opelousas man was arrested on second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 56-year-old Aaron Charles Jr., police say.
Charles was found stabbed multiple times in the face and neck at his home in the 1600 block of Pujo Street Thursday. Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said the victim’s mother called 911 to report he had been injured after an altercation around midnight. Charles died at the scene, he said.
Officers learned the suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Coleman, had confronted Charles at his residence over money that was exchanged between the two men’s families. McLendon reported officers responded to the area Wednesday evening before the stabbing to resolve an altercation between the two men.
Coleman was taken into custody following a brief struggle with officers after he was discovered in an abandoned residence near Charles’ home, a statement from Opelousas Police spokesman Major Mark Guidry said.
Coleman was not immediately questioned by officers because he was impaired when taken into custody, Guidry said. He was later booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.