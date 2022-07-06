Students, faculty and staff were evacuated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and South Louisiana Community College's Morgan City campus Wednesday morning after separate bomb threats were called into the schools.
Sgt. Billy Abrams, spokesperson for the UL Police Department, and Anne Falgout, spokesperson for SLCC, confirmed that bomb threats were made at each school. They knew little information as of midday Wednesday.
Buildings in the heart of the UL campus were evacuated, including the school's main administrative building, Martin Hall. Two nearby business buildings, F.G. Mouton and Moody halls, were also evacuated.
Students enrolled in the summer semester were scheduled to attend classes on Wednesday at UL.
Falgout was unsure if students were on the SLCC campus Wednesday. SLCC's Morgan City campus primarily serves as a marine workforce training location. The all clear was given at the school just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after officials swept the campus and found no threats.
A third bomb threat was made Wednesday morning at Nunez Community College in Chalmette. St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann said students and staff were evacuated as a result, and buildings were cleared without additional incident.
Officials were unsure as of midday Wednesday if the threats were connected.
This is a developing story that will be updated.