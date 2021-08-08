Two people were wounded, one critically, in a Saturday shooting in Lafayette's Oil Center, KATC-TV reported.
Lafayette Police say the shooting happened at about 4 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Pinhook and South College roads. A man and woman were traveling near the intersection when someone in another vehicle opened fire on their vehicle.
Both the man, who was driving, and the female passenger were wounded. Despite being critically injured, the man was able to drive to a hospital. The woman's wound was described by police as not life-threatening. The man was shot several times and is listed in critical condition, police say.
Neither victim provided descriptions of the vehicle or the suspect, police say.
Anyone with information about the drive-by shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.