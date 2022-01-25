A St. Mary Parish woman is barred from working as a tax preparer in the state after pleading guilty to multiple charges of fraud, the Louisiana Department of Revenue said in a press release Tuesday.
Dawanna Monroe, of Patterson, was arrested in 2020 for a tax fraud scheme that involved fake business losses for fake companies, according to the Department. She pled guilty to charges of filing false public records and illegal transmission of monetary funds.
The Department sued Monroe to prevent her from working as a tax preparer.
A consent judgement was signed Dec. 20. She is now prohibited from working on, assisting with or filing any Louisiana tax return but her own.
Monroe is the seventh person barred from working as a tax preparer in Louisiana since 2018, the Department said.