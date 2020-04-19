Several juvenile inmates who escaped from a Monroe facility were recaptured Sunday in two locations in Acadiana, according to a report from KATC.
On Sunday morning, about a dozen juveniles escaped from the facility near Monroe, state troopers told the TV station. Several were recaptured in north Louisiana, but several more — officials believe seven of them — stole a car and headed south.
Their vehicle was spotted near Jennings, and Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's deputies were able to apprehend two of the juveniles, who bailed out of the stolen vehicle. At least one of the juveniles was still at large in that area as of Sunday afternoon, KATC reported.
The remaining juveniles were spotted, still in the stolen car, near Kaplan. Police in several jurisdictions followed them, and they were apprehended near St. Mary Parish.
Two of the juveniles were originally from New Orleans, and it is believed the last two kids in the car were trying to get home. They've both been arrested.
No injuries were reported, and no crashes occurred while Louisiana State Police were following the stolen car.