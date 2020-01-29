An Abbeville man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing himself and his mother.
Deputies on Tuesday afternoon responded to a call on Jacquelyn Drive in Abbeville about a man who may have wanted to harm his parents, according to a statement from the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office.
Narcotics Task Force agents were in the immediate area and responded to the call, while deputies were en route. When agents knocked on the door, a man later identified as 33-year-old Robert Hargrave Jr. answered. He had blood on his clothes and was stabbing himself in the chest with a knife.
After Hargrave was subdued, found his mother, who had also been stabbed, in the house. She was treated on the scene and later transported to a hospital for treatment of wounds that were considered non-life threatening.
Hargrave was also taken to the hospital. Upon release, he will be charged with two counts of domestic abuse aggravated assault, false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon, second degree battery, and aggravated second degree battery.