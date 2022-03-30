A St. Landry Parish grand jury has indicted suspects on murder charges in three shooting deaths in the parish.
On Monday, jurors handed up a second-degree murder indictment for a 15-year-old suspect in the death of Keith Joseph. The teenager will be tried as an adult, 27th Judicial District Attorney Chad Pitre said in a statement.
Joseph, 38, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest after an argument on New Year’s Eve in the 300 block of East Saint Mitchell Street in Washington, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
In the grand jury’s second indictment, they charged 19-year-old Jaleel Durisseau with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Corey Rosette Jr. Rosette was found dead inside his Opelousas apartment after his family requested a welfare check when they were unable to reach him for days.
The district attorney’s office said Durisseau is accused of fatally shooting Rosette on Feb. 14. The cause of death was established in a preliminary report from the Louisiana Forensic Center, Pitre said.
Two defendants were indicted in the third case.
Jaden Ardoin, 18, and Jaiman Mason, 20, both of Port Barre, were each indicted on a count of first-degree murder in the death of Wade “Shaq” Vaughns-Smith and attempted first-degree murder in the injury of James Preston Allen Vaughn, the victim’s brother, on Feb. 15.
Ardoin and Mason are accused of chasing the two brothers on La. 105 near Melville and opening fire on Vaughns-Smith’s green Chevrolet pickup, striking the brothers and causing them to run off the road and strike a tree.
The truck was on fire when St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene; Vaughns-Smith was unresponsive, and Vaughn was found injured nearby after a bystander helped him from the vehicle. Investigators said Ardoin was jealous of the men speaking to his girlfriend at a local gas station they frequented.