Black activists in Acadiana announced on Monday a new project that will explore the "failures of policing in Louisiana towards people of color."
Andre Arceneaux and Jamal Taylor released a trailer for the documentary project, which they're calling "Louisiana: The Last Plantation, and launched an online fundraiser on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
"This documentary raises the discourse on the Black experience in this country, where bodycam footage hides an insidious truth: The truth that Black people are disproportionately brutalized and murdered at the hands of police and law enforcement," Taylor said in the trailer. "We believe that this conversation and the revealing of this truth will make an indelible impact on police reform across this country. We intend to show you through the eyes of those body cam footage, testimony from attorneys, the true experience of Black people when they come in contact with law enforcement."
The teaser trailer features modern-day footage of a plantation home intertwined with historical footage of the Ku Klux Klan and Black lynchings. The trailer's soundtrack features sounds from a modern-day protest, including a passionate speech and collective chants, over a historical African American spiritual.
"We believe that this documentary will make a difference," Arceneaux said in the trailer.
Arceneaux and Taylor have become two of the most familiar voices in the social justice movement in Acadiana.
Both are cofounders of Stand Black and are also involved in The Village and the Lafayette branch of the NAACP. They've spoken out against police brutality, organized protests and stood beside the families of Trayford Pellerin, the Black 31-year-old who was shot to death by Lafayette Police last summer, and Quawan "Bobby" Charles, the Black 15-year-old whose death gained attention in November after his family shared a graphic image of his face.
Ron Haley, the civil rights attorney representing both families, is also featured in the trailer.
"In Louisiana, there is a problem," Haley said. "The police disproportionally murder and brutalize people of color. I can't tell you how many hospitals I have visited. I can't tell you how many funerals I have attended. I cannot tell you how many mothers' hands I've held. Policing in Louisiana is broken, and I intend to fix it."
Arceneaux and Taylor's latest endeavor will happen under a new production company they created called We Ain't Twins.
The documentary will use unreleased police bodycam footage, interviews with victims and their families and insight from attorneys handling brutality cases to show "how the plantation mentality is alive and well" in the state.
"As the Black sons of Black mothers, we believe in the power of uplifting our own community and funding our own projects, for us and by us," Taylor said. "That means that we control the narrative and can tell the whole truth."