A Crowley woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Acadia Parish Thursday afternoon.
Pauline Martha Faulk, 63, was killed in the crash on La. 13 south of Wilder Road. The crash happened around 1 p.m. Thursday when Faulk failed to yield to oncoming traffic while pulling onto La. 13 from a private lot and was struck by a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis on her driver’s side door, a statement from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
Faulk was wearing a seat belt but suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the Mercury was uninjured. The unnamed driver submitted a breath sample that showed no alcohol in his system. Impairment is not suspected, but toxicology samples were taken.
The crash remains under investigation, Gossen’s statement said.