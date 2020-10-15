CrimeSceneStockImage.040319
Advocate staff photo by LESLIE WESTBROOK

A Crowley woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Acadia Parish Thursday afternoon.

Pauline Martha Faulk, 63, was killed in the crash on La. 13 south of Wilder Road. The crash happened around 1 p.m. Thursday when Faulk failed to yield to oncoming traffic while pulling onto La. 13 from a private lot and was struck by a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis on her driver’s side door, a statement from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.

Faulk was wearing a seat belt but suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the Mercury was uninjured. The unnamed driver submitted a breath sample that showed no alcohol in his system. Impairment is not suspected, but toxicology samples were taken.

The crash remains under investigation, Gossen’s statement said.

