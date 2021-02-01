A convicted sex offender from Kaplan hired two men to kill the victim of his crimes in order to prevent her from testifying, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office.

Beaux Cormier, 35, of Kaplan, hired 25-year-old Andrew Eskine of Carencro, and 22-year-old Dalvin Wilson from Rayne to kill his niece, who he is accused of raping, Sheriff Tim Soignet said in a news conference Monday.

When the men arrived at 103 Montegut St. about 10 p.m. Jan. 13, Soignet said Brittany Cormier lied to them and said she was the victim.

Brittany Cormier, 34, who is Beaux Cormier's sister and is related to the victim, was shot and killed, along with a neighbor, 37-year-old Hope Nettleton, who tried to fight off the men, he said.

After an investigation, the shooters confessed and named Beaux Cormier as the man who hired them, Soignet said.

Beaux Cormier, Eskine, and Wilson have been booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on two counts of first-degree murder. Bond has been set at $2 million for each man. Officials say they are working to increase the bonds.