A man was arrested Tuesday for attempting to bring a gun and ammunition into the Lafayette Parish Courthouse.
Alan Huval, 51, is accused of attempting to bring a loaded handgun and ammunition in a backpack into the courthouse. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a count of illegal carrying of weapons, according to a release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office oversees security at the parish courthouse. Security checkpoints at the courthouse entrances include a metal detector and an x-ray scanner for belongings.
No bond has been set for Huval at this time. He has an initial court appearance scheduled for Friday.