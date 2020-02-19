Seven years after Crystal Dupuis Grebinger was last seen outside the Faith House domestic violence crisis shelter, movement is being made in her case.

Her estranged husband, Sean Grebinger, 48, was taken into custody in the southeastern Brazilian city of Pouso Alegre and arrested on an Interpol warrant as an international fugitive wanted in the suspected murder of Crystal, according to a statement from Brazil’s Federal Police.

The Federal Police statement said American law enforcement obtained “substantial evidence” of Sean Grebinger’s involvement in his wife’s disappearance and potential homicide. Grebinger moved to the country shortly after Crystal’s disappearance and eventually remarried a Brazilian woman and obtained a residence permit.

“In an attempt to obtain refuge, he falsely claimed to have been an agent of the American Special Forces of Counterterrorism, in addition to simulating political persecution in the USA,” a translation of the Brazilian Federal Police statement said.

Grebinger is accused of domestic violence against his Brazilian wife on Jan. 31, the statement said. He’s being held at the Pouso Alegre Prison awaiting extradition to the United States.

Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said the agency is involved in the case but declined to provide specifics about the status of the investigation or potential discoveries.

“We are investigating the case, however the district attorney’s office is working with international agencies pertaining to the case. Until all those aspects pertaining to the case are worked out, we’re not interviewing or answering any questions about our role in the investigation,” Dugas said.

Grebinger’s relationships with Crystal was volatile and marked by repeated abuse over the course of their nearly 16-year marriage, according to court filings. Crystal had filed for divorce from Grebinger and had an active restraining order against him at the time of her disappearance on Feb. 8, 2013.

Her first protective order petition in Lafayette Parish was filed in May 1997, roughly a month after the couple was married on April 5, 1997. Crystal, 16 at the time, said that her new husband beat her on four occasions, beginning on the couple’s wedding night, and sexually assaulted her at least once. The pair then both filed for divorce.

In a May 1999 petition linked to the divorce filing, Crystal stated, “petitioner was 4.5 months pregnant when defendant beat her up in the presence of a friend of hers who witnessed the incident, and he ripped the phone off of the wall to where she could not call her father for help.”

Other court documents said he threw her to the ground and punched her in the head, causing her to black out. Witnesses said he kicked her in the stomach and in the face, the documents said.

At some point, the divorce petitions and petition for protective order were dropped.

In March 2012, Crystal filed for a protective order in Lafayette again. She and her family lived in St. Martin Parish in the Breaux Bridge area, but Crystal had fled her home to Lafayette and filed the request from a confidential address.

She wrote that Grebinger had stabbed her in the nose with a knife, punched her repeatedly in the face after their four children left for school, sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her. She also said while punching her in the face on one occasion she attempted to grab a child’s belt from the floor to defend herself and he strangled her with it.

“I had no more fight, no trying to get away. I laid there until finally he got off,” she wrote.

“In the past he has beaten me on different occasions in the head, punching, kicking me, he’s thrown knives at me and violated a restraining order in St. Martin Parish. I am afraid desperately for my life and my 4 babies’,” she wrote.

Officials at Cecilia Primary School and Cecilia Junior High were subpoenaed to testify in the case. In a later filing, Crystal wrote that Grebinger was angered by the schools’ involvement in their personal lives. She said he called police on teachers, claiming they abused his children and he was removed from the junior high campus by police at least once.

“He’s told my children to curse out school staff and said numerous times that they were going to pay,” she wrote.

In a court-approved consent agreement and protective order issued in March 2012, Crystal was granted temporary custody of the couple’s four children and use of the family’s home in Breaux Bridge, as well as a family vehicle. Grebinger was ordered to stay away from the family and granted limited supervised visitation on weekends.

In a May 2012 filing, Crystal wrote that Grebinger was disregarding the order and came and went from the house as he pleased, harassed her frequently about her whereabouts, attempted to control her movements and refused to follow the court’s guidelines for child visitation, among other things.

Court filings show there was a back and forth between the couple. In May 2012, Crystal sought to dissolve her protective order without providing explanation on the documents. In November 2012, she again sought court-mandated protection, stating her husband had choked her, targeted her violently after nights of failed gambling and had threatened to kill her.

In December 2012, she sought to dissolve the order.

“…we have reconciled. We have been married for 16 years, and like all marriages we have had problems. We still have one another and at this time we want to stay together,” Crystal wrote. “We have four children that need both parents.”

The dissolution request had not been granted when Grebinger violated the order by visiting Crystal in the hospital in early January. Grebinger was arrested for the breach.

He then used Crystal’s dissolution filing to challenge his protection order violation, going as far as filing scanned family vacation photos taken during a period of reconciliation in late 2012 to support his claim that the charges were misplaced, according to court documents.

In mid-January, Crystal filed for divorce in Lafayette Parish and requested the court shorten the mandated period of separation prior to divorce from one year to six months because of the active protection order. In the filing, she said the couple had been living apart since early November 2012.

Less than a month later, Crystal disappeared. She was last seen outside the Faith House crisis shelter in Lafayette. Her body was never found.