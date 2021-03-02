Two suspects have been arrested and a third is wanted by police after two shootings in Opelousas.
The shootings happened on Feb. 9 and Feb. 23.
On Feb. 9, several rounds were fired at a home in the 600 block of Pulford Street while seven people, including children, were inside. On Feb. 23, a man was shot in the back in the 800 block of Patsy Street and was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Investigators determined the shooting happened during the robbery of a firearm and cash, Opelousas Police spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said in a statement.
Officers determined Allie Zoe Roy, 21, of Opelousas, was “principally involved” in both shootings and she was booked Monday on eight counts of attempted first-degree murder, seven counts of assault by drive-by shooting and a count of armed robbery in the two shootings.
Opelousas police officers and St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. deputies Friday arrested Deandra Weston, 19, of Mamou, on a count of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery. Seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and seven counts of assault by drive-by shooting were added after officers determined Weston was also involved in the Pulford Street shooting, Guidry said.
A second suspect in the Patsy Street armed robbery and shooting, 19-year-old Markentae Williams, of Mamou, is wanted on a warrant for attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.
Opelousas Police urge anyone with any information related to these shootings or the whereabouts of Markentae Williams to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers 337-948-TIPS.