Lafayette Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman suspected in a fatal hit and run Sunday night.
Lafayette Police responded to a convenient store in the 800 block of N. University Avenue about 10 p.m. Sunday in reference to a hit and run.
Officers found 45-year-old Jason Francis of Lafayette in the parking lot suffering from injuries sustained after a vehicle struck him. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Surveillance video revealed a woman driving a white SUV, possibly a Dodge Journey, striking the victim with her vehicle then fleeing the scene. The was was seen in surveillance video wearing a black shirt with “Nike” written in white, grey sweat pants and sandals.
On Monday, Francis died from his injuries.
If anyone can identify the suspect, please call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS. The accident remains to be under investigation by the Lafayette Police Traffic Unit.