Two additional arrests have been made in a homicide last week in Lafayette Parish, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.
Christoper Williams, 36-year-old Lafayette man, was found shot to death inside a vehicle that had been involved in a crash in the 200 block of Seafood Lane.
Twenty-year-old Lason Edmond of Lafayette was arrested Saturday morning and charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office took another suspect into custody Monday afternoon. Brian Derousselle, 34, was located at a home on Gathe Lane in Lafayette. He has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and obstruction of justice.
Meanwhile, another suspect was located in St. Landry Parish, and with the assistance of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, the 17-year-old was arrested and taken into custody.
The juvenile was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
Officials believe the victim may have been killed during a drug deal and robbery.