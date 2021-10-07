Lafayette Police Special Investigation Unit has identified and located a suspect they believe is responsible for the homicide that occurred Wednesday in the 100 block of Essie Street.
53-year-old Brian Keith Babineaux of Lafayette, has been charged with second-degree murder in the case. He was also placed under arrest for an unrelated charge. Babineaux was transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for booking.
Lafayette Police responded to the 100 block of Essie Street at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday, to a call about a medical emergency.
Upon arrival, a woman was found inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The identity of the female victim is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.
According to a witness, the victim responded to a knock at the door and was shot by an unknown suspect, who police believe was Babineaux.