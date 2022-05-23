Three parents were cited by Lafayette Police Department on Monday morning after they were involved in a fight during an awards ceremony at J.W. Faulk Elementary School.
Sgt. Robin Green with LPD confirmed to The Acadiana Advocate that police responded to a call at the school around 9:50 a.m. When the officers arrived, they found a fight between three parents ongoing, police said.
A video surfaced on Facebook showed the three parents involved in intense verbal altercations that led to the fight right outside the building. A child is heard crying in the background, while another parent is shouting out, 'Oh my God!' begging them to stop.
The parents were cited on misdemeanor summons for disturbing the peace by fighting, according to the police. Their names have not been released.