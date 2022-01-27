A juvenile suspect has been arrested in the Jan. 10 shooting death of a Breaux Bridge man.
The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Courville Road in Breaux Bridge. St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to neighbors’ reports of gunshots and found Cole Horton, 26, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds in the driveway of a residence, a previous statement said.
The boy, whose age and identity were not released by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on a count of second-degree murder before being transferred to a juvenile facility, agency spokesperson Captain Ginny Higgins said in a statement.