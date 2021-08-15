The Franklin Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway teen, KATC-TV reports.
Police say 15-year-old Bryan Bollinger Jr. was reported missing by his parents. Bryan was last seen by a family member at about 9:30 p.m. Friday and could be headed to Texas, KATC reported.
Bollinger, who is about 6 feet tall and 130 pounds, has curly red-brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with any information regarding Bryan's whereabouts is urged to call the Franklin Police Department at 337-828-1716.