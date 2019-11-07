A 22-year-old Jeanerette man is dead after a Wednesday night shooting in Iberia Parish.
The victim, Noah Olivier, was found suffering with a gunshot wound in his chest outside a home in the 3500 block of Olivier Road in Jeanerette around 6:30 p.m. A large group of people had gathered in the home’s driveway when deputies arrived and directed officials to Olivier’s body, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a release.
Deputies administered emergency first aid but were unable to save him, and Olivier was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office. A person of interest was identified at the scene, the release said.
Anyone with information on Olivier’s shooting is asked to call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 369-TIPS.