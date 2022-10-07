Loved ones of the two women killed in Tuesday’s shooting spree are asking the community for help burying the mothers and building a financial cushion for their children.

Kawanna Felix, 43, and Paige Lewis, 25, were two of the victims killed by 36-year-old Andres Jamall Felix in a shooting spree Tuesday that ended with the Lafayette man killing himself.

Lewis was shot outside a residence in the 400 block of Toby Mouton Road in Duson around 5:30 p.m. and Felix, the shooter’s estranged wife, was killed at her home in the 100 block of Clara Street around 6 p.m., the Lafayette Police Department said.

Felix then drove to a relative’s home in the 200 block of Sheila Drive and killed himself.

Felix’s first victim, 29-year-old Ross Chaisson, was killed at a residence in the 200 block of Tournoir Sreet around 10 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Days later people in the community continue to question what triggered the shocking violence. Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit with the Lafayette Police Department said in situations where the shooter and victims are deceased it can be difficult to say what the exact motive was, and the department doesn’t want to speculate.

No kind of documentation, such as an online post or recording, has been found that points to Felix’s state of mind or reasoning behind the shooting, he said.

“I think all the family members involved in this and the community and anyone who’s aware of what took place, everyone wants to know why. It’s human nature to want to know why something happened. It’s just when we have a situation like this it’s very hard to confirm the why and have the evidence to support that,” Benoit said.

Loved ones have created GoFundMe pages for Kawanna Felix and Lewis to help fund their burials and care for their surviving children.

Kawanna Felix was a mother of five daughters, the youngest two she shared with Andres Felix. The 43-year-old was also the primary caregiver for two of her grandchildren, who she began caring for after her eldest daughter, 25, was paralyzed as a result of gun violence about three years ago, the GoFundMe page said.

“Displaying strength and resilience, Kawanna Felix picked up all of her daughter’s parental responsibilities of her children — one being special-needs and another just shy of 3 years old,” the page said.

Her coworker at Favor Cuisine, Geraldlyn Hudson, said the 43-year-old mother was a hardworking and reliable woman whose work ethic came from her desire to provide her best for her family. She was a “rock” and “the glue” of her family, she said.

Kawanna Felix’s 23-year-old daughter, Mercedes Comeaux, is expected to take over care of her two youngest sisters as well as her two nieces, on top of caring for her own two sons, the GoFundMe said. Her 18-year-old sister, Bernazia Shelvin, is currently enrolled at Dillard University in New Orleans for nursing and aims to become the first in her family to graduate college.

“This writing doesn’t begin to display the sorrow, grief, despair, and uncertainty that these girls are currently experiencing, but it is with great hope that you are moved to give whatever you can to support this family’s long road and journey of healing,” the fundraiser, Mandalyn Mitchell, wrote.

Paige Lewis leaves behind three sons, ages 9, 6 and 4, all of whom attend Duson Elementary, her sister, Ashley Lewis, wrote on a GoFundMe page. The boys were very close to their mother and “she would give them the world.” Her eldest son witnessed her murder and will require counseling to process through the trauma, Lewis said.

The 25-year-old worked at ShopRite in Duson, took hair and makeup jobs, and worked as a certified nursing assistant to support her boys, the GoFundMe said.

“Paige was loving, respectful, and would give her shirt off her back for everyone. She was very well known. She had many loving friends that are hurting as well. She was the life of the party,” her sister wrote in remembrance.