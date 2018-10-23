Carencro Police have identified the male victim in a suspected homicide as 19-year-old Deamondre Arceneaux of Lafayette.

Arceneaux’s body was found shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday night in a ditch off Breaux Road near the intersection with Francois Drive. Police are not providing additional information about the case, including any details about the way Arceneaux was killed.

Chief David Anderson said Monday disclosing additional information could compromise the investigation.