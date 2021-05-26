A woman shot and killed in Breaux Bridge on Saturday has been identified as the accused shooter’s 34-year-old niece.
Jatona Gary, of Carencro, was shot during an argument and died at a residence in the 700 block of Albert Street in Breaux Bridge on Saturday. Breaux Bridge Police Department officers responded to the home around 2:35 a.m. and found Gary deceased, a statement from Assistant Chief Terry Latolais said.
The victim’s uncle, 57-year-old Warren Joseph Chavis Jr., was arrested on second-degree murder, illegal carrying of a weapon and violating a firearm free zone and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, the release said.
Chavis was living at the residence where the shooting happened.