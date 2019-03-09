The family of a man killed Saturday morning on Lebesque Road in Lafayette Parish has identified him as Pernell Boudreaux, 25, KATC-TV3 is reporting.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies say that neighbors reported hearing gunshots Saturday morning and that an altercation took place.
Boudreaux's body was found near the 300 block of Lebesque Road, which is between Lafayette and Carencro.
His family says Boudreaux leaves behind three young children.
Few details are being released at this time. The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to call their department at 232-9211.