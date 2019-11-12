A Lafayette man is accused in a Nov. 5 drive-by shooting that left one victim in critical condition.
Shaquille Batiste, 25, was arrested Monday on a count of attempted first-degree murder and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail, a release from Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
Batiste is being held on a $250,000 bond, online jail records show.
The shooting happened around 11:16 p.m. in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officers found a 20-year-old man lying in the roadway after being shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition, Dugas said.