A Lafayette man who has been working as a psychiatric nurse practitioner in Alexandria has been arrested for allegedly providing narcotics for sexual favors.
The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement unit began an investigation after receiving complaints in November.
Mark Damian DeClouet Jr., 40, was identified as a suspect and arrested Tuesday night, according to a spokesperson for the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office. He has been charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance, intent to distribute a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy and human trafficking.
During their investigation of DeClouet, Jr., agents discovered he would allegedly solicit men with cash to locate and provide women for sexual purposes. From information gathered during their investigation, Agents developed probable cause for an arrest warrant for DeClouet, along with a search warrant for his residence. DeClouet was taken into custody without incident and was found to be in possession of suboxone films at the time of his arrest. In his residence, agents also located suboxone films, fentanyl , methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
DeClouet was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and remains in jail at this time as bond has not been set for several charges.
DeClouet has been licensed as a nurse practitioner since 2011, according to the Louisiana State Board of Nursing, with the authority to prescribe medication. His specialty is adult psychiatric medicine. He worked for Axis Behavioral Health & Recovery, a clinic with locations in Lafayette and Alexandria that uses buprenorphine, a specific treatment modality approved by the Food and Drug Administration, to treat opioid use disorder.
“Our agents, through their investigation, believe there may be more victims of this suspect out there and we are encouraging them to come forward” said Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood. “Nothing is more disturbing than someone of authority victimizing someone in need."
The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office is asking any other alleged victims of DeClouet to contact its office at 318-473- 6700 or the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement unit at 318-445-0357.
This is a developing story.