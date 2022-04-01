A 23-year-old Abbeville man is wanted on a murder charge after a shooting victim succumbed to his injuries after nearly two weeks in the hospital.
Abbeville Police Department officers responded to Clover Street near North Bailey Street around 8:05 p.m. March 18 after reports of gunfire and found 18-year-old Freddy Gomezsoto suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The teen was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, Abbeville PD spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Touchet said.
Gomezsoto died from his injuries on Wednesday.
Detectives developed Gary Turner, Jr., 23, of Abbeville, as a suspect in the shooting. Turner is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder in Gomezsoto’s death, Touchet said.
He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information in the shooting or about Turner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Abbeville Police Department at 337-893-2511, the department’s tip line at 337-892-6777 or Crimestoppers of Vermilion at 337-740-TIPS.