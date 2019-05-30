A Crowley man died Thursday after a May 19 crash at the intersection of La. 92 and La. 13 south of Crowley.
Shawn Abshire, 40, succumbed to his injuries at Lafayette General Hospital, Louisiana State Police Troop C spokesman Jesse LaGrange said in a release. Abshire and 18-year-old Brayden Vincent of Morse crashed around 7 p.m. when Abshire failed to yield at the intersection of the state highways.
Abshire was traveling east on La. 92 and Vincent was headed south on La. 13. Abshire wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was seriously injured, State Police said. Vincent was properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries.
It’s unclear whether impairment played a role in the crash. Vincent submitted a blood sample but Abshire’s injuries required too much medical care for troopers to obtain a blood sample, the release said.
The crash remains under investigation.