Police are investigating a reported armed abduction of an Opelousas woman Sunday afternoon.
The abduction happened around the 1400 block of Villere Street around 12:23 p.m., police say.
Reports say the women was forced at gunpoint into a black four-door sedan, possibly a Chrysler 300 model, by one woman and two men.
Police responded after receiving a call from someone claiming to be an out of town family member of the victim.
Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this incident to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestopper.com.