crime scene tape stock

Advocate file photo

One person was shot and three others were injured during an altercation in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 4400 block of Johnston Street early Saturday.

Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the parking lot of a shopping center at 4416 Johnston Street at 1:50 a.m. and found a 27-year-old man who had been shot. The man was taken to a local hospital where he remains hospitalized in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon, Lafayette Police Sgt. Paul Mouton said in a statement.

Investigators determined a disturbance began inside of a business in the shopping center, then moved outside to the parking lot. A suspect pulled out a pistol and began firing, striking the 27-year-old twice. Three other people also suffered minor injuries after being battered during the altercation, Mouton said.

The suspects, including the shooter, fled the scene. The shooting remains under investigation.

Email Katie Gagliano at kgagliano@theadvocate.com