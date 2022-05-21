One person was shot and three others were injured during an altercation in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 4400 block of Johnston Street early Saturday.
Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the parking lot of a shopping center at 4416 Johnston Street at 1:50 a.m. and found a 27-year-old man who had been shot. The man was taken to a local hospital where he remains hospitalized in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon, Lafayette Police Sgt. Paul Mouton said in a statement.
Investigators determined a disturbance began inside of a business in the shopping center, then moved outside to the parking lot. A suspect pulled out a pistol and began firing, striking the 27-year-old twice. Three other people also suffered minor injuries after being battered during the altercation, Mouton said.
The suspects, including the shooter, fled the scene. The shooting remains under investigation.