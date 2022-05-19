Former Interim Lafayette Police Chief Wayne Griffin was fired after an investigation into an allegation of sexual harassment determined Griffin violated the police department’s policies on harassment and truthfulness in investigations, among others, records show.
Griffin was terminated in January just weeks after being publicly demoted from his role as interim chief. The termination came without an explicit explanation from Lafayette Consolidated Government, and a records request to LCG by The Acadiana Advocate for documents in the investigation was broadly denied.
Documents were released this week after The Daily Advertiser and The Current sued LCG over the records. The records, now available to the public, allowed a glimpse into the investigation but the content, including transcriptions of interviews, evidence collected and the names of parties interviewed, was heavily redacted.
One piece that remained partially legible was the four-page termination letter Interim Chief of Police Monte Potier gave to Griffin outlining the policies and procedures the department felt he violated at the conclusion of the investigation.
In the letter, dated Jan. 20, Potier stated the complaint against Griffin was sustained.
The department found Griffin violated policies about “not knowingly [making] false or untrue statements – whether written or verbal,” committing “conduct deemed unbecoming of an employee of the LCG” and ensuring “a harassment-free and discrimination-free workplace,” among others.
“It is of great concern that your recent actions have affected the Lafayette Police Department and our Officers in a negative manner. Your actions have contributed to an embarrassment for the Lafayette Consolidated Government, the Lafayette Police Department and our officers who proudly wear the badge and take pride in protecting and serving the citizens and businesses [in the] community of the City of Lafayette,” Potier wrote in Griffin’s termination letter.
The investigation narrative and supporting documents showed an initial report about Griffin was filed on Oct. 18 by a male police officer whom a woman that was the subject of alleged harassment had confided in. The harassment, which centered around text messages exchanged between Griffin and the woman, happened in April and July 2021, according to the records.
The narrative and portions of un-redacted statements detailed that the woman spoke to the man, a supervisor, about harassment involving Griffin while policing a crime scene on an unreleased date. The conversation was not intended to trigger a report and the woman at the time had not been planning to file a complaint, the documents said.
“[Redacted] did not report this previously out of fear of losing [redacted] or even her job. She was intimidated by Interim Chief Griffin,” the narrative detailed based on an interview with the female officer.
Griffin was placed on administrative leave with pay Oct. 21; he had been promoted to the interim chief position just two weeks prior, when Chief Thomas Glover was fired by Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration over what LCG later said was a “loss of confidence.”
Griffin was interviewed at least twice during the course of the investigation, on Nov. 11 and Nov. 19, and appeared for a pre-disciplinary hearing on Jan. 13, records show.
Griffin’s attorney Allyson Melancon maintained in a court filing protesting against the release of documents in the Advertiser and The Current’s lawsuit that Griffin was told his termination was “not based on any allegation of sexual harassment.”
The former interim chief has filed an appeal of his termination with the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board and is scheduled for an appeal hearing Aug. 10, a court filing from Melancon said.