Police in Melville say they are searching the waters of the Atchafalaya River for a man they say is believed to have drowned.
Chief Anthony Moreau said his officers, along with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents were on the river Friday searching for Floyd Davenport Jr. who went missing Thursday night.
Moreau says Devenport is presumed to have drowned after he was last seen fishing at the old boat landing.
He tells KATC that other responders are heading in to help in the search for Davenport.