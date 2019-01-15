A 24-year-old woman died Monday night in a wreck in the 2200 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
Lafayette Police responded shortly before 9 p.m. to a call of a major accident involving two vehicles, according to a news release. Tiara Dugar died as a result of the wreck, police say, while the other driver was treated for minor injuries.
Police are investigating the circumstances.
Police have not disclosed the location where Dugar was pronounced dead, the positions the vehicles were discovered or any other details.