Kaplan Police have arrested the fourth suspect wanted in a Christmas day kidnapping, robbery and attempted murder of a Lafayette man.
Gabriella Duhon, 18, was arrested Saturday on Lafayette warrants, a Facebook post by the Kaplan Police Department states.
Duhon was wanted on warrants for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and second-degree kidnapping.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies allege Duhon lured the man, an ex-boyfriend, to an Acadiana Park. Duhon and her sister, Hailey Altman, planned to beat and rob the man with the help of Altman’s boyfriend, Alec Arceneaux, and his brother, Ethan Guidry.
When the victim arrived at the park, he was kidnapped by the suspects, robbed of his belongings and beaten, deputies allege.
