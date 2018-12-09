Melville police chief challenger Cleven Clark was arrested Saturday night, accused of hitting a Melville police officer who rode past his daughter’s home with sirens going off in celebration of Chief Anthony Moreau's re-election.
Clark said the chief and his officers were “harassing his family” by parading by him after the election results came in.
Moreau denied the allegation: "We didn’t know where he was at.”
The Melville Police Department has a tradition of parading through town when the incumbent chief wins re-election. Moreau said this tradition dates to the 1980s in the Louisiana town of some 1,050 residents.
Clark lost to Moreau by only 7 votes: 171-164, according to the Secretary of State's Office. Both are Democrats. Turnout Saturday was 37.3 percent
