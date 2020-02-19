A St. Martinville man has been arrested in a fatal Feb. 8 crash involving an all-terrain vehicle.
Louisiana State Police said Lamont Wiltz, 45, was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail after his Tuesday arrest. Charges included hit and run, operating a vehicle with license suspended and no proof of insurance. Wiltz was released Tuesday night on $5,000 bond, a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said.
Initial investigation revealed that Jamaal Anthony James, 36, of St. Martinville was traveling northbound on Louisiana Highway 31 near Big Apple Lane on a Honda four-wheeler when a second northbound vehicle struck the ATV, causing it to leave the roadway and crash into a ditch.
James was ejected from the vehicle and, despite wearing an approved helmet, sustained “serious injuries,” State Police said. He was taken to a local hospital and died there.
Investigators collected debris at the scene that was believed to be from the second vehicle, which authorities said was a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe.