Abbeville Police have arrested a man accused of shooting at vehicles traveling Tuesday on Highway 14.

Daquintin Peoples, 26, is facing multiple charges related to the incident, which occurred around 5:45 p.m. near First Guaranty Bank at the corner of Highway 14 and Gaurard Street, according to a statement from Abbeville Police.

Police began searching the area after receiving a complaint about a man shooting at passing vehicles. Officers were made aware that the suspect, after firing at vehicles, ran into a neighborhood behind the bank, stole a vehicle from a residence and fled the area in the stolen vehicle.

In the process of fleeing, Peoples committed a hit and run on Charity Street in Abbeville, police said. He fled the area in his vehicle, and for unknown reasons, stopped his vehicle on the roadway, stepped out, and started shooting at passing vehicles.

After shooting several vehicles traveling on the roadway. Peoples allegedly fled the scene on foot, and stole another vehicle, driving north on U.S. Hwy 167. While traveling north, police said Peoples committed three more hit and runs, and stopped at a gas station in Lafayette where Lafayette Police officers took him into custody

Peoples was arrested on the following charges for the Abbeville Police Department: attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, hit and run, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons and aggravated obstruction of a highway.

Peoples is also facing additional charges for crimes committed outside of the city limits of Abbeville.