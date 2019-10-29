A Lafayette man has been arrested for the second time on a warrant accusing him of animal cruelty.
Patrick Darcey, 64, was arrested at his home on Broadmoor Boulevard and booked into the parish jail with cruelty to animals.
A spokesperson for LPD says the warrant was issued in connection with a recent investigation.
Darcey owns a dog training business, according to the Secretary of State's website, although the business, K9 Kajun Farm is listed as not in good standing, which could indicate it is not currently operating.
Darcey also was arrested in July and charged with 17 counts of animal cruelty; at that time several dogs were seized from his home by animal control.
Lafayette Animal Control seized more than 25 dogs from a home at the time of his July arrest.