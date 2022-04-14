Trevon Bonner, the 18-year-old who was killed overnight, was shot multiple times when he refused to give himself up to Lafayette police officers, a neighbor told The Advocate Thursday morning.
The neighbor said police officers approached his house about 1 a.m. and asked him to clear it to facilitate the operation.
“They spent an hour when he was barricading. I was here and I heard the officers asking him to give himself up,” said Lawrence, who asked not to use his last name. “Then, everything happened in 20 seconds. I heard a bunch of shooting started around 2:30 and everything was over right after.”
Lafayette Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 9:54 p.m. Wednesday when they found a 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.
The girl was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Bonner was identified as the suspected shooter. Officers arrived at Bonner’s residence to serve a warrant for attempted second-degree murder, and Bonner barricaded himself inside, police said.
Lafayette SWAT officers and negotiators responded, and while attempting to negotiate with the teen, he was shot, police said. Bonner was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
Lawrence, a former guard in the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center, said he heard the person who was barricaded shooting first at the officers and that more than one officer then returned fire.
Another resident who spoke to The Advocate said SWAT officers twice gassed the house where Bonner was barricaded before the shooting happened.
Louisiana State Police is handling the investigation.
Residents in the Paul Breaux Avenue neighborhood were divided. Some pointed fingers at police, saying the operation seemed rushed.
“What they always do is to choose violence when they don’t know how to solve it,” said one resident who asked not to use his name.
Others said officers simply did their job in responding to a dangerous situation.
“I am sad, but I am not surprised that this violence happens all the time,” Lawrence said. “I saw so many young people losing themselves over the years. It shouldn’t be that way.”