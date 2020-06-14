Lafayette Police are working through the specifics of what unfolded during an overnight shooting in downtown Lafayette that injured five people, including innocent bystanders.
Officers responded at about 2 a.m. Sunday to a disturbance in the 400 block of Jefferson Street, where a verbal argument had turned physical, according to Sgt. Wayne Griffin of the Lafayette Police Department.
When police arrived at the scene, three individuals were suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper torsos, and two individuals were suffering from gunshot wounds to their lower torsos.
Medical assistance was provided on the scene. Four individuals were transported to a local hospital, and one refused any further medical assistance.
All five were in stable condition as of about 9 a.m. Sunday.
Griffin said some of the victims are thought to have been innocent bystanders, based on witness statements.
"They're still trying to sort everything out," Griffin said. "It was chaotic. They're still pulling in witnesses and reviewing video footage and trying to piece this thing together."
No arrests have been made yet in the case. The investigation is ongoing.
"We don't know who did the shooting," Griffin said. "That's why the arrest hasn't been made yet. It's all still under investigation, but I do know innocent bystanders got hit. We're still trying to figure everything out."
Anyone with information can call the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600.